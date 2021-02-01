Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes Position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 5,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Inc. OK increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 11,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. SP Asset Management increased its stake in Altria Group by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA increased its stake in Altria Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 15,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its stake in Altria Group by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 12,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research note on Sunday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Altria Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of MO stock opened at $41.08 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. Altria Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.95 and a twelve month high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.06.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.95 billion. Altria Group had a return on equity of 148.93% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.86 per share. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

