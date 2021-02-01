Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Takes $54,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $40,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 100.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 281 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

IJT stock opened at $121.28 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.17. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $57.68 and a twelve month high of $129.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Article: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.