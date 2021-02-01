Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $53,000 Investment in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBKR. Thunderbird Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,029,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 55.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 1,349,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,245,000 after buying an additional 480,778 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,168,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 166,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,064,000 after buying an additional 65,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. lifted its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 1,305,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,093,000 after buying an additional 64,363 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $61.19 on Monday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.70 and a 1 year high of $71.87. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.46 and a beta of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.65%. Interactive Brokers Group’s payout ratio is presently 17.62%.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Compass Point raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.60.

In related news, CFO Paul Jonathan Brody sold 12,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $809,688.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 13,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.35, for a total transaction of $935,655.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 9,331,811 shares in the company, valued at $656,492,903.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,206,404 shares of company stock worth $71,225,044 over the last quarter. 3.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

