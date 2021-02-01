Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $50,000 Investment in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $517,990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,505 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $433,519,000 after acquiring an additional 4,760,961 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after purchasing an additional 55,776 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,013,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $211,915,000 after purchasing an additional 311,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,174,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,675,000 after purchasing an additional 59,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WFC opened at $29.88 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.31. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $48.50.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WFC. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Compass Point upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

