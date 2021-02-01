Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Makes New $36,000 Investment in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Smart Money Group LLC purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,647,000. Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,458,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $598,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period.

Shares of NOBL opened at $78.24 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 12-month low of $55.69 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.76.

