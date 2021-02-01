Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $46,000 in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 133.1% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,142,381 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,947,000 after purchasing an additional 2,936,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 1.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,783,804 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,442,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,949,534 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 435.3% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,821,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481,374 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 106.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,679,176 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,808,000 after purchasing an additional 863,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc grew its position in Gilead Sciences by 170.5% in the fourth quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 1,304,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $75,905,000 after purchasing an additional 822,466 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock opened at $65.60 on Monday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.56 and a twelve month high of $85.97. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.51.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Gilead Sciences from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Gilead Sciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.40.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

