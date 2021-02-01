Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $34,000 in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Timbercreek Investment Management Inc. now owns 186,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,392,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 36,036 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,626,000 after acquiring an additional 7,211 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,096,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 10,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. 94.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $103.20 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.82 and a 52-week high of $112.37. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.66. The stock has a market cap of $76.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.80.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.54). Prologis had a net margin of 38.21% and a return on equity of 4.67%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Prologis from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.77.

About Prologis

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

