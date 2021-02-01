Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Invests $33,000 in Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Omega Flex, Inc. (NASDAQ:OFLX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OFLX. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 571.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 46,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,250,000 after acquiring an additional 39,375 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 4.1% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 435,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $68,190,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 56.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 26,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,362,000 after acquiring an additional 9,424 shares in the last quarter. Bennett Selby Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Omega Flex during the fourth quarter worth $1,175,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Omega Flex by 19.1% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 21,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,362,000 after acquiring an additional 3,445 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Omega Flex news, Director Derek Glanvill sold 742 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.42, for a total transaction of $111,611.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 45.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:OFLX opened at $185.00 on Monday. Omega Flex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.38 and a 1 year high of $193.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $156.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $145.11. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.21 and a beta of 0.51.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%.

Omega Flex Company Profile

Omega Flex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells flexible metal hoses and accessories in the United States and internationally. It offers flexible gas piping for use in residential and commercial buildings, as well as its fittings; and corrugated medical tubing for use in hospitals, ambulatory care centers, dental, physician and veterinary clinics, laboratories, and other facilities.

