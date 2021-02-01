Wolff Wiese Magana LLC Buys Shares of 592 iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 283.1% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors LLC ADV now owns 19,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 14,172 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 196.4% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 6,396 shares in the last quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 194.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 4,790 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $917,000. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 246.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,680,000 after buying an additional 52,174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $63.51 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $35.21 and a twelve month high of $66.48. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.38.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

