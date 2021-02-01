Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) (LON:MRW) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 198.75 ($2.60).

Separately, Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th.

Get Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) alerts:

In other news, insider Andrew Higginson acquired 29,497 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, for a total transaction of £48,965.02 ($63,973.11).

Shares of MRW stock traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 179.85 ($2.35). The company had a trading volume of 5,080,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,752,818. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 180.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 180.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.36, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of £4.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.46. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 157.55 ($2.06) and a 1-year high of GBX 210 ($2.74).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were paid a GBX 4 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s previous dividend of $2.04. Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)’s dividend payout ratio is 64.22%.

About Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L)

Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC operates retail supermarket stores under the Morrisons brand name in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the in-store and online grocery retailing activities. It also supplies eggs; manufactures and distributes fresh food, and morning goods and bread; prepares and supplies seafood; processes fresh meat; invests in, develops, and maintains properties; and offers insurance, leasing, technical testing and analysis, and property partnership services, as well as holds pharmaceutical license.

Featured Article: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wm Morrison Supermarkets PLC (MRW.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.