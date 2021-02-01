Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $71.38.

WGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $61.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd.

NYSE WGO traded down $1.24 on Monday, reaching $67.82. The company had a trading volume of 661,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,800. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.43 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $63.71 and its 200 day moving average is $56.92. Winnebago Industries has a 52-week low of $16.94 and a 52-week high of $74.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $793.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 13th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.95%.

In other news, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total value of $3,377,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald Jeff Clark sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.30, for a total value of $12,260,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 751,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,096,987. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 268,160 shares of company stock worth $16,849,601 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WGO. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 950.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $154,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

