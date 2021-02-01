WINk (WIN) Hits Market Capitalization of $33.86 Million

WINk (CURRENCY:WIN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on February 1st. One WINk coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, WINk has traded up 13.4% against the U.S. dollar. WINk has a total market cap of $33.86 million and approximately $5.58 million worth of WINk was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0945 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001959 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00016849 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000022 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About WINk

WINk is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 29th, 2019. WINk’s total supply is 994,855,928,116 coins and its circulating supply is 313,607,571,387 coins. WINk’s official Twitter account is @WinkcoinWink and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “By creating a whole mining ecosystem, WINk will revolutionize the way that developers adopt the blockchain ecosystem while keeping wealth redistribution at its core. WIN will continue to be the centerpiece of the platform while developers will be able to utilize everything the WINk ecosystem has to offer. By taking behavioral mining to the next level, traditional apps will now have all the resources at their disposal to convert their apps to the TRON blockchain. “

WINk Coin Trading

