Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Given New $175.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its target price upped by equities research analysts at Wedbush from $140.00 to $175.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.63% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on WING. Northcoast Research raised Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CL King assumed coverage on Wingstop in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays raised Wingstop from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $120.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $176.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $155.60.

Shares of NASDAQ WING opened at $150.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 156.30, a P/E/G ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 1.06. Wingstop has a 1-year low of $44.27 and a 1-year high of $170.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.14 and its 200 day moving average is $139.78.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34. The company had revenue of $64.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.11 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 14.61% and a net margin of 12.73%. Wingstop’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wingstop will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WING. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Wingstop by 209.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 678,494 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $94,291,000 after buying an additional 459,133 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 14.6% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,156 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the third quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 93.4% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its position in shares of Wingstop by 12.1% during the third quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 1,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced and tossed in various flavors. As of November 03, 2020, the company operated and franchised 1,500 restaurants worldwide.

