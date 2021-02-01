William Blair Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC)

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of SEI Investments in a note issued to investors on Thursday, January 28th. William Blair analyst C. Shutler now expects that the asset manager will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.88. William Blair also issued estimates for SEI Investments’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

Get SEI Investments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of SEI Investments from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.50 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.90.

Shares of SEIC opened at $52.85 on Monday. SEI Investments has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $69.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.20.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 26.05%. The business had revenue of $443.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from SEI Investments’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 18th. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.84%.

In other SEI Investments news, EVP Wayne Withrow sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $565,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,609,292.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Meyer sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total transaction of $394,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 148,224 shares in the company, valued at $8,349,457.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 183,391 shares of company stock worth $9,931,431. 23.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 154.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,702,483 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,670,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678,725 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,600,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $78,430,000 after purchasing an additional 266,246 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 607,045 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $34,887,000 after purchasing an additional 168,130 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 377,005 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $19,122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 348,111 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,778,000 after purchasing an additional 45,802 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

See Also: Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for SEI Investments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEI Investments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.