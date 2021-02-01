Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 3,107 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 12.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,610 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,107 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ODFL. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 96.2% in the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 153 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

ODFL stock traded up $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.31. 14,509 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 733,695. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.99. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.80 and a 52 week high of $213.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.53.

In related news, Director Leo H. Suggs sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,245,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $194.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

See Also: What is range trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ODFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.