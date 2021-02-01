Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 399 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 21,459 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.9% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $37,593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,356,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,463,846,000 after purchasing an additional 63,728 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,950,852 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,866,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,870 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,062,293,000 after purchasing an additional 28,466 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,368,059 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,200,713,000 after purchasing an additional 49,128 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 676,515 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $994,206,000 after purchasing an additional 37,893 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Cleveland Research upgraded shares of Alphabet to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,867.95.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Ann Mather sold 22 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,774.37, for a total transaction of $39,036.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,029,879.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,544 shares of company stock worth $2,723,475. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GOOG stock traded up $55.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,891.59. 39,565 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,741,221. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,013.54 and a 1 year high of $1,934.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,778.50 and a 200 day moving average of $1,641.85.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

