Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $5,595,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CAT. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 203,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,047,000 after purchasing an additional 43,923 shares during the period. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 42,101 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,663,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $214.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Caterpillar from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.80.

In other news, insider Lange Bob De sold 2,500 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total transaction of $411,900.00. Also, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 4,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total value of $802,886.84. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,634 shares in the company, valued at $802,886.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,346 shares of company stock valued at $3,187,318. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CAT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $184.45. The stock had a trading volume of 82,810 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,408,521. The stock has a market cap of $100.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $186.06 and its 200 day moving average is $161.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Caterpillar Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $200.17.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $11.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.24 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Caterpillar’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.25%.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

