Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $6.74 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 62,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,742,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% in the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 260.8% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ABBV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Truist began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of AbbVie from $119.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.28.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $102.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 190,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,779,316. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $113.41. The company has a market capitalization of $180.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $97.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.95.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 439.24%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.33 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Also, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,458,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 308,884 shares of company stock worth $30,552,196 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

