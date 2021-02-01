Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $4.99 Million Stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,435 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $4,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CRM. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 71.2% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,508 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new position in salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $502,000. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 5,229 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,314,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in salesforce.com by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,174 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares in the company, valued at $14,977,897.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy E. Weaver sold 8,326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.52, for a total transaction of $2,077,503.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,664 shares in the company, valued at $6,403,681.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,792 shares of company stock worth $17,080,192. 4.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Pritchard Capital downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. salesforce.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.72.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $228.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,082,058. The company has a market capitalization of $209.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.62. salesforce.com, inc. has a one year low of $115.29 and a one year high of $284.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $5.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

