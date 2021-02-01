Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $15.83 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,063 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.8% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after buying an additional 569,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,969,497,000 after purchasing an additional 775,040 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% in the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,304,855,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,197 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,267,217,000 after purchasing an additional 122,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at about $596,934,000.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $5.00 on Monday, hitting $345.18. The stock had a trading volume of 118,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,358. The business has a 50 day moving average of $344.27 and a 200 day moving average of $321.59. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $200.55 and a 12-month high of $354.64.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

