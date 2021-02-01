Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $12.91 Million Stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,720 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 381 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $12,911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 662 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.0% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 2,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 1,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC lifted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TMO traded up $10.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $520.25. 33,201 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835,653. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $484.72 and a 200 day moving average of $453.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1 year low of $250.21 and a 1 year high of $532.57. The stock has a market cap of $206.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $7.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.26 by $0.83. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 21.35% and a net margin of 17.12%. The company had revenue of $10.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 19.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, November 5th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total value of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at $27,485,089.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $470.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $556.00 to $580.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $570.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $475.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $492.58.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

