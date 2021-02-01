Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Grows Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 141,678 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 2,560 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,424,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Cypress Capital Group increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 28,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,484,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,322 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $3,528,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its stake in Comcast by 3.3% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 6,753 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 59,170 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,737,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Comcast by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 8,946 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. 82.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Comcast presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.95.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $50.30. 487,374 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,969,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $230.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $50.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

