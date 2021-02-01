Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys 855 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 855 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $10,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NSC. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Norway Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 416.7% in the 4th quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 155 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 184 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

NSC stock traded up $3.37 during trading on Monday, reaching $239.99. 12,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,213,447. The company has a 50-day moving average of $241.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.61. The company has a market capitalization of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $112.62 and a twelve month high of $258.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.55 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a $0.99 dividend. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio is 36.36%.

NSC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $214.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $225.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, CSFB upped their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $230.54.

About Norfolk Southern

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

Read More: Rule of 72

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.