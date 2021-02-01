White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) Shares Sold by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lessened its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 15.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,992 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.’s holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group were worth $26,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTM. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 22.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 140 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 319.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 243 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group during the third quarter worth $234,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the third quarter valued at $244,000. 86.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th.

WTM stock opened at $1,020.00 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1,012.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $922.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89 and a beta of 0.58. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $629.21 and a fifty-two week high of $1,168.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The insurance provider reported ($1.57) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.20 million for the quarter.

About White Mountains Insurance Group

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, MediaAlpha, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

