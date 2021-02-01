Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WPM shares. National Bank Financial started coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Thursday, December 10th.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 19.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 6,939,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,373,000 after buying an additional 1,115,897 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 17.0% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,985,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,993,000 after purchasing an additional 434,159 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,981,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,578,000 after purchasing an additional 120,773 shares during the period. Alleghany Corp DE purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the third quarter valued at approximately $125,129,000. Finally, Sprott Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 41.8% during the third quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 2,519,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,724,000 after purchasing an additional 742,686 shares during the period. 59.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WPM opened at $41.07 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $18.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $41.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $18.66 and a twelve month high of $57.89.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $307.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.00 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 37.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Wheaton Precious Metals

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, and palladium ores. It has agreements for 20 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

Read More: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.