Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) Short Interest Update

Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Limited (OTCMKTS:WRFRF) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 952,500 shares, a growth of 38.6% from the December 31st total of 687,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 226.8 days.
OTCMKTS:WRFRF opened at $5.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.41. Wharf Real Estate Investment has a 52-week low of $3.60 and a 52-week high of $6.00.
About Wharf Real Estate Investment
