Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) Price Target Increased to C$18.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note issued on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s previous close.

WTE has been the topic of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$20.50 to C$21.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th.

Shares of WTE traded up C$0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$16.40. 193,584 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 312,176. The company has a market cap of C$1.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07. Westshore Terminals Investment Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$18.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.70, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$16.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$16.03.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) (TSE:WTE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$89.45 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.2577869 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (WTE.TO) Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation, through its limited partnership interests in Westshore Terminals Limited Partnership, operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia in Canada. It has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia and Alberta, Canada, as well as in Montana.

