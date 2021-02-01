Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Lifted to “Buy” at Summit Insights

Summit Insights upgraded shares of Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

WDC has been the subject of several other research reports. Wedbush increased their price objective on Western Digital from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Western Digital from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Western Digital from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up previously from $48.00) on shares of Western Digital in a report on Monday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Western Digital from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Western Digital has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.06.

Get Western Digital alerts:

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $56.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.39 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.05. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $71.30.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.89 billion. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. Western Digital’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 29,630 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Grassi Investment Management now owns 94,154 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 745 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,030 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 3,804 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 183,945 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $6,723,000 after purchasing an additional 5,383 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

About Western Digital

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Article: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.