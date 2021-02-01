Wells Fargo & Company Raises LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $95.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $87.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of LiveRamp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LiveRamp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $61.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of LiveRamp from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.45.

Shares of RAMP opened at $75.71 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of -57.79 and a beta of 1.28. LiveRamp has a 1-year low of $23.44 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $76.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $61.06.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $104.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.44 million. LiveRamp had a negative net margin of 21.33% and a negative return on equity of 7.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post -1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other LiveRamp news, insider Jerry C. Jones sold 34,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.18, for a total value of $2,551,640.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 167,201 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,769.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott E. Howe sold 173,963 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $9,888,056.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,087,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,785,477.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,131 shares of company stock valued at $12,463,075 over the last 90 days. 5.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 3rd quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers IdentityLink, a true people-based identifier that provides onboarding, identity resolution, data network, and measurement and analytics solutions.

