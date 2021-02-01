Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Price Target Cut to $35.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) had its target price lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WFC. UBS Group raised shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Oppenheimer reissued a hold rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. TheStreet upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.50.

WFC opened at $29.88 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The company has a market cap of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 80.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Modus Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 17.5% in the third quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 58,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 8,670 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.5% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,123,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,422,000 after purchasing an additional 175,587 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 48.7% in the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 4.9% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 39,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

