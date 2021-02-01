Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) Short Interest Update

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EAD) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,400 shares, a decrease of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 54,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 166,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:EAD traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.12. 263,087 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,674. Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $4.76 and a twelve month high of $8.69.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0558 per share. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 12th.

In other news, Portfolio Manager Christopher M. Lee purchased 10,000 shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.07 per share, with a total value of $80,700.00. Following the transaction, the portfolio manager now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,700. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 112,536 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,262 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $83,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,802 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 162,669 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 9,020 shares during the period.

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Wells Fargo Advantage Funds – Wells Fargo Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management, LLC. It is co-managed by Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in below investment grade debt securities, high-yield debt securities, loans and preferred stocks rated Ba or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Group.

