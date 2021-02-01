Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $27.33.

A number of research firms have issued reports on WRI. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Scotiabank upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Weingarten Realty Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Get Weingarten Realty Investors alerts:

In other news, Director Shelaghmichael C. Brown sold 3,574 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $60,186.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,021 shares in the company, valued at $556,073.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WRI. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 975,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,142,000 after buying an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. Hill Winds Capital LP bought a new stake in Weingarten Realty Investors in the 4th quarter worth about $5,201,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 61.5% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 420,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,101,000 after buying an additional 160,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,820,000 after buying an additional 14,178 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Weingarten Realty Investors by 97,181.8% in the 4th quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.80% of the company’s stock.

WRI traded down $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. The stock had a trading volume of 1,124,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 796,860. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 1.27. Weingarten Realty Investors has a one year low of $12.21 and a one year high of $31.12.

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE:WRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.20). Weingarten Realty Investors had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 54.62%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Weingarten Realty Investors will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Weingarten Realty Investors Company Profile

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At September 30, 2020, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 162 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast.

See Also: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weingarten Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.