Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for CI Financial (CIXX)

CI Financial (NYSE: CIXX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

1/22/2021 – CI Financial was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/21/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $14.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CI Financial Corp. offer asset management and wealth management advisory services. CI Financial Corp. is based in Toronto, Canada. “

1/14/2021 – CI Financial is now covered by analysts at CIBC. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

1/12/2021 – CI Financial was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating.

CIXX stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.91. The company had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,032. CI Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $19.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a $0.1353 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $8,877,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $2,554,000. Finally, Guinness Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in shares of CI Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

