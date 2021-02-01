Weaver Consulting Group Sells 9,028 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL)

Weaver Consulting Group lowered its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July (NYSEARCA:PJUL) by 24.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,774 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 236,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,550,000 after buying an additional 41,334 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter valued at approximately $768,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July during the third quarter worth approximately $643,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $631,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July in the 3rd quarter valued at $479,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PJUL opened at $28.60 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.76 and its 200 day moving average is $28.08. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF â€” July has a 52 week low of $21.70 and a 52 week high of $28.98.

