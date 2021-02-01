Weaver Consulting Group Reduces Stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth $28,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 362.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the third quarter worth about $56,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

Shares of DIA stock opened at $301.84 on Monday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $182.10 and a twelve month high of $312.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $306.45 and a 200 day moving average of $294.76.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Featured Story: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.