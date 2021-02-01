Weaver Consulting Group Purchases 123 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,711 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 54.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 525 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 635 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $84.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.18. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $55.58 and a 52-week high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

