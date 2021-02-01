Weaver Consulting Group Has $626,000 Stock Position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,019 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,713 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August were worth $626,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August by 8,851.8% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 9,914 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August in the third quarter valued at approximately $339,000.

Get Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August alerts:

BAUG opened at $29.54 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.50. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $30.13.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:BAUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF - August and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.