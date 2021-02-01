Weaver Consulting Group Has $6.88 Million Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Weaver Consulting Group raised its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,701 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,301 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 4.3% of Weaver Consulting Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $6,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 694.4% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000.

NYSEARCA VIG opened at $138.61 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $140.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.95. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $143.04.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

