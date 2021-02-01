Weaver Consulting Group Has $2.34 Million Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,086 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the quarter. W. P. Carey comprises about 1.5% of Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $2,335,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WPC. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in W. P. Carey in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 122.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 15,440.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 777 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. 62.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE WPC opened at $66.51 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.62 and a 52-week high of $88.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.45.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $302.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.90 million. W. P. Carey had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 4.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.046 per share. This represents a $4.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.29%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 83.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

