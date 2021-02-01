Weaver Consulting Group Decreases Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

Weaver Consulting Group cut its stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL) by 47.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,634 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,615 shares during the quarter. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EJUL. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter worth about $216,000. Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at approximately $790,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July by 883.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 69,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,758,000 after acquiring an additional 62,382 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter worth $2,386,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the third quarter valued at $4,603,000.

NYSEARCA:EJUL opened at $26.28 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.74. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a 12 month low of $19.87 and a 12 month high of $26.54.

