Weaver Consulting Group Acquires 758 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Weaver Consulting Group increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.9% of Weaver Consulting Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Weaver Consulting Group’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,469,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 215.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VYM opened at $91.98 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $60.07 and a 52 week high of $96.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.56 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11.

