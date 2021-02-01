Wealth Architects LLC Acquires 54 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Wealth Architects LLC lifted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,995 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 54 shares during the quarter. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in Visa by 3.8% in the third quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. increased its position in Visa by 2.5% in the third quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 2,069 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 3,744 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. M. Kraus & Co increased its position in Visa by 5.1% in the third quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 1,112 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. increased its position in Visa by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 60,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $13,210,560.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,398,880. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.87, for a total value of $450,532.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 71,205 shares of company stock worth $15,545,693 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Visa from $217.00 to $211.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Sunday, October 11th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $222.62.

NYSE:V opened at $193.25 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $220.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.56 billion, a PE ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $208.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $203.42.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 37.22% and a net margin of 49.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

