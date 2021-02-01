Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Makes New $107,000 Investment in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 105,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.

Separately, Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 24.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 114,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 22,430 shares during the period. 1.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th.

Shares of CTXR stock opened at $1.22 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.08. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.42 and a 52-week high of $1.97.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. Research analysts expect that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

About Citius Pharmaceuticals

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes critical care products. It primarily focuses on developing anti-infective, cancer care, prescription, and mesenchymal stem cell therapy products. The company is developing Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution used to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase III clinical trials; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that is intended to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

