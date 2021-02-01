Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Has $348,000 Stock Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,145 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TAP Consulting LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 8,008 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 150,118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 11,273 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 13.2% in the third quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AT&T by 2.3% in the third quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $28.63 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $204.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.84, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.08 and a 12-month high of $38.82. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.21 and its 200 day moving average is $29.01.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $45.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upgraded AT&T from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, October 5th. National Bank Financial upgraded AT&T to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $27.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on AT&T from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, October 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.36.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

Recommended Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.