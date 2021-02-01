Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC Acquires Shares of 2,307 The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 3.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,504,907 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,213,279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,466,049 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,097,042 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,703,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060,295 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S boosted its holdings in The Progressive by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 4,084,695 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $403,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411,006 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in The Progressive by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,503,128 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $331,641,000 after purchasing an additional 66,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of The Progressive by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,128,764 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $296,200,000 after acquiring an additional 668,126 shares in the last quarter. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $87.19 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.45. The Progressive Co. has a one year low of $62.18 and a one year high of $102.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $93.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $9.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.32 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. The Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded The Progressive from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on The Progressive from $103.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded The Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the company from $92.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.57.

In related news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 419,105 shares in the company, valued at $39,211,463.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $256,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 49,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,667,255. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 60,858 shares of company stock worth $5,717,684 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

