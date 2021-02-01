WaykiChain Trading Down 43.8% Over Last Week (WICC)

WaykiChain (CURRENCY:WICC) traded down 22.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 1st. During the last seven days, WaykiChain has traded 43.8% lower against the US dollar. One WaykiChain token can currently be bought for $0.26 or 0.00000763 BTC on major exchanges. WaykiChain has a total market cap of $54.04 million and $19.46 million worth of WaykiChain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get WaykiChain alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.95 or 0.00065090 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $291.82 or 0.00865521 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.13 or 0.00050794 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00005833 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002966 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,475.80 or 0.04377137 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.29 or 0.00033490 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.57 or 0.00019498 BTC.

WaykiChain Token Profile

WaykiChain (CRYPTO:WICC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 21st, 2018. WaykiChain’s total supply is 210,000,000 tokens. WaykiChain’s official website is waykichain.com . WaykiChain’s official Twitter account is @WiC_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “WaykiChain is a Turing-complete smart contract platform. It adopts DPOS consensus mechanism to set up 11 voting nodes and generate a new block every 10 seconds. The confirmed transaction speed can reach 1000+TPS verified by the WaykiChain mainnet operation. WaykiChain would apply its own sidechain technology, which allows the applications based on WaykiChain to have their own sidechains. Sidechains are mutually exclusive and are able to set up their own consensus mechanisms, sidechain assets, and block generating intervals. Users will be required to download corresponding sidechain data only when using specific applications. “

Buying and Selling WaykiChain

WaykiChain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WaykiChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WaykiChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WaykiChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for WaykiChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WaykiChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.