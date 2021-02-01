Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.
A number of other research firms have also issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.84.
NYSE:W opened at $272.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.80. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.
In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $32,694,560. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
About Wayfair
Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.
