Wayfair (NYSE:W) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Gordon Haskett

Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair (NYSE:W) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Gordon Haskett currently has $300.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on W. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Wayfair from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Wayfair from $315.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus upped their target price on Wayfair from $225.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Wayfair from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $270.84.

Get Wayfair alerts:

NYSE:W opened at $272.32 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $267.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $272.80. Wayfair has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $369.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.01, a PEG ratio of 98.63 and a beta of 3.43.

Wayfair (NYSE:W) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $1.85. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($2.23) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Wayfair will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.00, for a total value of $169,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,646,280. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Niraj Shah sold 35,902 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.81, for a total transaction of $12,558,878.62. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,440,874.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 99,847 shares of company stock valued at $32,694,560. Corporate insiders own 30.86% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Wayfair during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,928,000. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the 3rd quarter valued at $83,443,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wayfair by 160.6% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 170,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,506,000 after purchasing an additional 104,827 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Wayfair by 1,187.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 95,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,648,000 after purchasing an additional 87,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wayfair by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 173,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,628,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.27% of the company’s stock.

About Wayfair

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. It provides approximately eighteen million products for the home sector under various brands. The company offers selection of furniture, dÃ©cor, decorative accents, housewares, seasonal dÃ©cor, and other home goods through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Wayfair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wayfair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.