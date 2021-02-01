Waves Enterprise (WEST) Price Tops $0.24 on Exchanges

Waves Enterprise (CURRENCY:WEST) traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 1st. One Waves Enterprise token can now be bought for approximately $0.24 or 0.00000693 BTC on popular exchanges. Waves Enterprise has a market cap of $48.46 million and approximately $211,981.00 worth of Waves Enterprise was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Waves Enterprise has traded 6.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Waves Enterprise alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 25.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001739 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002932 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.10 or 0.00047173 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00142255 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.00 or 0.00263723 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00065620 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00066841 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.92 or 0.00037858 BTC.

About Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 204,945,995 tokens. Waves Enterprise’s official website is wavesenterprise.com . The official message board for Waves Enterprise is medium.com/@wavesenterprise

Buying and Selling Waves Enterprise

Waves Enterprise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Waves Enterprise directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Waves Enterprise should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Waves Enterprise using one of the exchanges listed above.

