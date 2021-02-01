Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Purchased by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments raised its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 147,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 4,486 shares during the quarter. PGGM Investments’ holdings in Waters were worth $36,371,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WAT. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $1,744,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Waters by 27.8% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,941 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,228,000 after acquiring an additional 8,043 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. boosted its position in Waters by 35.6% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 2,419 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Waters during the third quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in Waters by 2.8% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 2,187 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $428,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 91.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Michael J. Berendt sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $920,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,977,307.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert G. Carson sold 2,277 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.95, for a total value of $519,042.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $786,655.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,599 shares of company stock worth $1,752,214. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Waters from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of Waters from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Waters from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $210.83.

Shares of WAT opened at $264.67 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $16.42 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $256.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.89. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $154.39 and a fifty-two week high of $276.76.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

