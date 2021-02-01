Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) Short Interest Down 22.9% in January

Washington Prime Group Inc. (NYSE:WPG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,430,000 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the December 31st total of 3,150,000 shares. Currently, 11.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 691,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.5 days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WPG shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Washington Prime Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Washington Prime Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 23rd.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPG. Cambria Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the third quarter worth $36,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 70.5% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 35,890 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the second quarter worth $65,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in Washington Prime Group in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Washington Prime Group by 17.9% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 131,181 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 19,939 shares during the last quarter. 58.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE WPG opened at $14.10 on Monday. Washington Prime Group has a 52-week low of $4.41 and a 52-week high of $29.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $293.62 million, a P/E ratio of -41.47 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.94 and a 200-day moving average of $7.12.

Washington Prime Group (NYSE:WPG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($2.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($2.52). Washington Prime Group had a negative return on equity of 7.77% and a negative net margin of 8.92%. As a group, analysts forecast that Washington Prime Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Washington Prime Group

Washington Prime Group Inc is a retail REIT and a recognized leader in the ownership, management, acquisition and development of retail properties. The Company combines a national real estate portfolio with its expertise across the entire shopping center sector to increase cash flow through rigorous management of assets and provide new opportunities to retailers looking for growth throughout the U.S.

